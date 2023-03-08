Zwift lays off 15 percent of staff

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Virtual cycling brand Zwift is letting go 15 percent of its staff in its latest round of layoffs, Bicycle Retailer reported.

The latest reductions come after the online training platform cut workers last year in May and November.

“After very careful consideration, we have taken the decision to make important changes to the organization. These changes mean we will regretfully be parting ways with a number of very talented colleagues. We are grateful for their contributions to Zwift and will do our best to support them in their transition,” the company said in a statement to BRAIN.

A spokesperson said the layoffs affect workers across departments but are heaviest in HR and marketing.

“Scaling back in some areas will allow us to invest more heavily in our product. The changes we have made will allow us to further increase the speed of development, adding greater value to our customers through new experiences and more engaging content,” the company said.

The spokesperson said Zwift will honor its agreements on marketing campaigns such as team, athlete, and event sponsorships.

The company said, “All departing colleagues will receive a generous severance and career support to help them in their transition.”

This article first appeared on Bicycle Retailer.