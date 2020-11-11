Zwift Giro de Rigo set for November 14-16

In a normal, non-pandemic year, the Giro de Rigo would be on real roads in Colombia, hosted by Rigoberto Urán of EF Pro Cycling.

But 2020 is not a normal year, so Zwift is bringing the ride to you with the Zwift Giro de Rigo, where you can virtually ride with Urán inside the game.

Two different events are offered over three days and in 11 different time slots, and riders should expect to be on Cannondale Supersix Evo bikes in the game.

The Big Foot Hills route in Watopia (category A for open; category B for women) simulates 67.5km — after a 2.4km lead-in — and 707m elevation change. A shorter option is available on the Out and Back Again course in Watopia (category C for open; category D for women), which covers 39.8km and 303m of elevation gain.

Rigoberto Urán will be joining two of these rides. You can ride with the Colombian pro at 8:05a.m. EST on Sunday, November 14 and also at 8:05a.m. EST on Monday, November 15. Zwift hinted that some of his WorldTour friends might be along for the rides, too.

All those completing a Giro de Rigo events will be entered into a contest to win some pretty slick prizes: Two Cannondale CAAD Optimo 3 bikes will be awarded with an Urán biography, as well as POC sunglasses and helmet package along with a GoRigoGo KM200 cycling kit.