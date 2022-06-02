Zwift celebrates Pride month with daily ‘Pride On’ rides

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Zwift is celebrating Pride month this June with a series of “Pride On” events, including group rides and runs.

The multiple daily events hosted by the global fitness platform will be held at a social pace and many will include a Zwift Community leader.

Pride month runs throughout June in the United States, marking the Stonewall riots in 1969 and celebrating people from the LGBTQIA+ community.

All rides and runs will be geared towards inclusivity, but there will be some special days that will be dedicated to AIDS/LifeCycle — a group that has been raising awareness of HIV and AIDS and funds to tackle it.

Also read:

The special AIDS/LifeCycle days are June 5, 6, and 11 and they will support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Zwift has also partnered with Athlete Ally, a non-profit organization that educates sporting communities about LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, during Pride Month.

Anyone who takes part in and finishes a “Pride On” event will be able to unlock pieces from Zwift’s Pride On collection for your avatar, including jerseys, shorts, and socks.

Pride On events do continue throughout the year with weekly events held each Saturday for the remainder of the year.