Zwift adds Makuri Islands world, inspired by Japanese culture

The Makuri Islands is Zwift’s latest world for virtual riding and racing. The first area on Makuri Islands is Yumezi, a made-up countryside destination that is inspired by Japanese culture.

With the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, a Japanese-themed expansion was ripe for Zwift. Other Zwift worlds include Watopia, Richmond, London, New York, and France.

Yumezi includes a variety of surfaces, from flat, winding roads to dirt roads and cobbled market streets.

Zwift game designers packed in details like ginkgo forests with mystical creatures, cherry blossom trees, waterfalls, and temples.

Yumezi features eight routes across 53 miles of roads. The routes are:

Sea to Tree (3.3km/108m elevation) – A short, challenging climb.

Kappa Quest (9.1km/140m elevation) – Scenic loop with temples and shrines.

Chain Chomper (13.6km/184m elevation) – Two challenging KOMs and a sprint.

Countryside Tour (15.9km/185m elevation) – Farmlands and mountains.

Flatland Loop (13km/99m elevation) – Countryside loop.

Two Village Loop (12.8km/88m elevation) – Explore two villages.

Spirit Forest (8.5km/135m elevation) – Visit at night and ride with the spirits.

Three Village Loop (10.6km/92.6m elevation) – Explore three villages.

All of Yumezi’s roads will be available May 20-30 as a Guest World on the Zwift home screen. Starting June 1, Yumezi will be available for regular rotation.

Learn more about the map and its inspiration at www.zwift.com/yumezi.

As part of the promotion, Zwift worked with the Legion of Los Angeles team, which it sponsors, for the video below.