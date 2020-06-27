Yves Lampaert extends with Deceunick-Quick-Step through 2022

Deceuninck-Quick-Step has secured one of its head “wolves” for the next two seasons.

The team confirmed Friday they had renewed the contract of classics specialist Yves Lampaert through 2022.

Lampaert, 29, has ridden with the Quick-Step franchise his whole WorldTour career, joining the Etixx-Quick-Step in 2015. Through his five years to date with the “Wolfpack,” the Flandrien has scooped podium places at Paris-Roubaix and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, along with taking stage race victories and twice winning Dwars door Vlaanderen.

“I’m happy with my contract extension,” Lampaert said in a team release. “It’s nice to feel [team boss] Patrick and the team putting their trust in me! This definitely gives me an extra boost for the remainder of the season, once it will restart. I can now go to the upcoming races with a clear mind. I have a special bond with this team and I’m a proud Wolf. Next year will be my seventh with the squad and I hope there will be many more.”

With the departure of Philipe Gilbert at the year, Lampaert has stepped up a rank in the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team bus as one of the more experienced classics riders in the squad. With rising youngsters such as Fabio Jakobsen and Kasper Asgreen in the team, Lampaert and the likes of Zdenek Stybar provide cool heads and tactical nous.

“Yves has been part of our circle of trust for some time now,” veteran Deceuninck-Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere said. “We know what he is capable of and we believe he will only improve in the coming years. He is very much appreciated by his colleagues and never hesitates to give his all for them. He puts the group first and not himself, as it should be in the Wolfpack. Having him on board for two more years gives us a lot of satisfaction.”