Mathieu van der Poel tops Wout van Aert in dramatic sprint to win Tour of Flanders

Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won a two-man duel with rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to win the Tour of Flanders by centimeters.

Van Aert and van der Poel came into the final kilometers together after a dramatic battle across the cobblestones. In the final sprint for the line, van der Poel opened the sprint with 250 meters to go, and his final surge held off van Aert by a fraction of a wheel length.

After 244 kilometers, the margin of victory was just a few centimeters.

“I can’t believe I’ve won a monument,” van der Poel said at the finish. “I’m speechless. I wasn’t sure I had won.”

The photo finish came after a dramatic final 50km that saw van Aert and van der Poel attack out of the front group alongside Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).

Alaphilippe’s aggression forced the final strategic moves in the 244km race. Alaphilippe attacked first on the Koppenberg with 50km to go, and his surge drew out the pre-race favorites into an elite front group. Alaphilippe then surged on the cobbled section of the Steenbeekdries, and that move drew out van Aert and van der Poel. The trio surged away from the peloton, and the race appeared destined to become a three-man slugfest over the final 35km.

And then, Alaphilippe tangled with a race motorcycle, and the impact sent the Frenchman to the tarmac. The crash knocked him out of the race entirely, as van Aert and van der Poel pedaled off to the thrilling finish.

Van Aert and van der Poel matched each other on the Oude Kwaremont and then the Paterberg, while behind a chase group of 20 tried in vain to pull the duo back. With the group hovering around 50 seconds, the duo pedaled into the final 3km, as a light rain began to fall.

It was a classic finish to the season’s final monument.

Tour of Flanders

Men