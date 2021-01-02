Wout van Aert riding out season on repainted Bianchi as Cervélo continues to develop ‘cross bike

Wout van Aert is sticking with what he knows for the rest of this cyclocross season.

The cross-discipline star will be riding the winter on a repainted Bianchi bike as he waits on his team’s new bike partner Cervélo to finish optimizing their cyclocross machine.

“We are developing the Cervélo,” Van Aert told Sporza before Friday’s GP Sven Nys. “It’s best to still go into the field with reliable material, so the choice is also to start with the Bianchi.”

Van Aert could be spotted on a black and yellow liveried bike as he rode to second-place Friday, a contrast to the iconic celeste Bianchis he raced atop of through previous years on both the road and in the mud.

Jumbo-Visma revealed its 2021 jersey and bikes for the men’s and new women’s team on New Year’s Day, with little change to the clothing design. However, gone is the vivid celeste Bianchi and in comes black and yellow Cervélo P5 TT bikes, R5 climbing bikes, and S5 aero bikes – but no cyclocross bike just yet.

Van Aert revealed he has not yet pinned down his position on Cervélo’s time trial bike as he looks to adapt his old position onto the new frame. Van Aert told Sporza he has been working on his set up in the wind tunnel through December.

“You can’t just exactly copy your position from the Bianchi to the Cervélo. You have to start from scratch every time,” he said. “When it becomes a bit calmer with crosses, I want to ride that bike as soon as possible and see if I can keep that position even if I put in power.”