WorldTour teams to race Zwift’s new Tour for All stage race

If you’re eagerly anticipating watching live cycling again your wait is over.

Zwift’s Tour for All exhibition racing series will take place May 4 – 8, and will be contested over five stages. Tune into any EuroSport or GCN channel to watch WorldTour pros go head to head — from a distance.

Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder said: “I’m thrilled to finally be able to announce this new exhibition series in conjunction with GCN and Eurosport, bringing high-level racing and top class entertainment to the world’s cycling fans.

Both men’s and women’s racing will be screened each day between 14:00 and 16:00 BST (15:00 and 17:00 CEST). Stages distances will range from approximately 45km to 75km, and climbing from 400m to 1700m in elevation. Stages are expected to last between 75 minutes and 2 hours, depending on the distance and elevation of each stage.

Start lists will include pros from Mitchelton-Scott, EF-Education, NTT, Alpecin-Fenix, Bahrain-McLaren, Canyon/SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv, and Boels Dolmans. The top 25 riders will earn general classification points across the week, alongside a daily individual race winner. There will also be intermediate points available on each stage, and double points for the Top 10 on the queen stage (Stage 5).

Eurosport President Andrew Georgiou said, “During the current pause in live sport, Discovery is bringing to the fore its creativity and partnership building credentials to bring fans the type of live content they’ve been missing. We are going beyond the archive to offer something completely new that will bring together cycling fans on mass with new stories and unpredictable moments at every turn.”

Simon Wear, Founder and CEO of Play Sports Group, said, “In the current climate, cycling fans all over the world are seeking new ways to engage with their passion and keep up to date with the riders they are used to seeing in action through their towns and villages. We feel it’s extremely important to support and celebrate the efforts of these teams and riders and share everything we can with the cycling community. Tour for All is a great example of riders across continents teaming up to fuel their desire to be the best in the sport.”

Wear added, “Over the past few months, we’ve delivered a huge number of unique experiences and opportunities to ride with the stars of the World Tour peloton. I know many have been keen to see when Zwift will bring World Tour teams together to race, and I can’t think of a better way to deliver this series of Men’s and Women’s exhibition racing than to kick off our charity month, ‘Tour for All’ in support of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).”

Zwift will initially donate $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders and, if 250,000 riders complete a stage of the Tour for All during the month of May, Zwift has committed to an additional $125,000.