WorldTour race Cyclassics Hamburg cancels 2020 edition

The 2020 UCI WorldTour calendar continues to shrink.

On Monday organizers of the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg one-day race called off the 2020 edition, citing concerns over public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision marks the first interruption for the German race since it was launched in 1996. A sprinters classic, the event’s lineup of past winners includes some of the fastest men in recent history. Erik Zabel, Stuart O’Grady, Arnaud Démare, and Alexander Kristoff are all past winners.

American Tyler Farrar won the event in 2009 and 2010, and Italian ace Elia Viviani is the current three-time defending champion.

According to a report on German website rad-net.de, the German organizer which also holds the canceled Ironman Germany, canceled the Cyclassics race after engaging in talks with local authorities in Hamburg.

“This decision is painful for all of us, but unfortunately it is unavoidable,” said Andy Grote, a senator in Hamburg. “I am impressed with the great energy with which the organizers have worked out modified concepts in order to be able to realize the major sports events in Hamburg under strict consideration of infection protection. As a result, however, we found that the legal framework for holding larger events will remain very limited until at least October 31. The hygiene regulations applicable in any case and the necessary contact tracking could not have been ensured at events with many thousands of spectators, so we had no other choice. Together with the organizers, they want to organize the events again next year.”

The race was originally slated to take place August 16, however it was postponed until October 3 amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The decision trims the number of men’s WorldTour races down to 26 total events, with