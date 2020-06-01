World No. 1 Wiebes confirmed for Sunweb

World No. 1 rider Lorena Wiebes penned a four-year deal Monday to join Team Sunweb until the end of 2024.

The high-profile move comes a day after the reigning Dutch national champion got out of her contract with Parkhotel-Limburg, where she turned pro in 2018, opening the door for her to join the WorldTour team.

“I’m really motivated to be part of a Team Sunweb to grow together and continue my development as a rider,” she said Monday. “This is a very professional top sports environment for me to do that, and I’m confident the people around me will help bring me to the next level.”

Wiebes turned pro with Parkhotel-Limburg in 2018, and quickly left an impression, winning four races and hitting many podiums. She confirmed her quality in a breakout 2019 campaign, winning 16 times, including the Prudential RideLondon Classique as well as the Dutch national road title ahead of Marianne Vos and Amy Pieters. She won once in 2020 before racing ceased.

By moving to Team Sunweb, she joins one of eight Women’s WorldTour teams. She will link up with American Coryn Rivera and Canadians Leah Kirchmann and Alison Jackson. Many see Wiebes as one of the most promising sprint talents in the peloton.

“Lorena is one of the most up-and-coming riders of her generation, and she helps take our women’s program to the next level,” said Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans. “Lorena is only 21, and will still take time to grow as a rider. We are looking forward to being there to support her in that progression.”