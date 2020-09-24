News

World championships: Anna van der Breggen wins women’s elite individual time trial

Defending world champion Chloe Dygert crashed out just after the intermediate time check.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Anna van der Breggen won the 2020 UCI world road championships elite women’s individual time trial Thursday, in Imola, Italy.

Van der Breggen, 30, has twice finished in second place in the event, in 2018 and 2019.

Van der Breggen trailed by 6 seconds at the intermediate time check, but was able to increase her speed on the trip home.

The Dutchwoman said, “I had no idea where I was. I said to [my sport director] Danny Stam for not giving me [intermediate] time. I just wanted to go as fast as possible to the finish. [It] is [only] when I have crossed the line I knew I had won.”

Van der Breggen is the defending Olympic road race champion, and also claimed the rainbow jersey in the world championships road race in 2018.

Defending world champion Chloe Dygert suffered trouble with her front wheel while going into a corner, just after the intermediate time check.

The 23-year-old crashed over the guard rail at nearly 50kph.

The Indiana native was 26 seconds faster than any other woman through the midway marker when she crashed.

Ellen van Dijk, the compatriot of van der Breggen, had bettered all intermediate time checks until the 2020 European time trial champion Swiss Marlen Reusser came through and rewrote the best times of the day.

Reusser sat in the hot seat for just a short time, however, as van der Breggen claimed the top position just several minutes later.

Racing in her 16th world championships, 45-year-old American Amber Neben finished in sixth place, while American Lauren Stephens finished in ninth place.

World Championships WE - ITT Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaNetherlands40:20
2REUSSER MarlenSwitzerland0:15
3VAN DIJK EllenNetherlands0:31
4BRENNAUER LisaGermany0:45
5BROWN GraceAustralia1:01
6NEBEN AmberUnited States1:20
7NORSGAARD Emma CecilieDenmark1:22
8KRÖGER MiekeGermany1:31
9STEPHENS LaurenUnited States1:43
10BUSSI VittoriaItaly1:46
11CORDON-RAGOT AudreyFrance1:53
12WILLIAMS GeorgiaNew Zealand2:16
13BUJAK EugeniaSlovenia2:20
14PLICHTA AnnaPoland2:21
15BANKS ElizabethGreat Britain2:23
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaBelarus2:28
17LABOUS JulietteFrance2:30
18KIESENHOFER AnnaAustria2:30
19BARNES AliceGreat Britain2:33
20HARVEY MikaylaNew Zealand2:33
21KIRCHMANN LeahCanada2:34
22CANUEL Karol-AnnCanada2:46
23SIERRA ArlenisCuba2:46
24NORDÉN LisaSweden2:52
25GUAZZINI VittoriaItaly2:56
26KONONENKO ValeriyaUkraine3:15
27GAREEVA AigulRussia3:38
28FABER ClaireLuxembourg3:45
29ROŽLAPA DanaLatvia3:48
30GAFINOVITZ RotemIsrael3:51
31YONAMINE EriJapan4:08
32MATHIESEN PernilleDenmark4:22
33VAN DE VEL SaraBelgium4:23
34DUYCK Ann-SophieBelgium4:46
35SHEKEL OlgaUkraine4:53
36CAMPBELL TenielTrinidad & Tobago5:32
37OYARBIDE LourdesSpain5:44
38SOTO Catalina AnaisChile5:54
39MARTIN SaraSpain6:31
40YAPURA FernandaArgentina6:34
41KORVASOVÁ TerezaCzech Republic7:23
42BJORNSDÓTTIR Agusta EddaIceland7:24
43MACHAČOVÁ JarmilaCzech Republic7:25
44JONKER KerrySouth Africa7:49
45GEDRAITYTĖ AkvilėLithuania8:58
46PÁLSDÓTTIR MargrétIceland9:39
47JOSEPH AmberBarbados10:15
48GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam Ethiopia10:59
49ES-SAD SihamMorocco14:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic