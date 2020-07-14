Kate Courtney promotes concussion education in Brain Fly-Through film

Ever wonder what it’s like to be inside the brain of a world champion?

Today, TeachAids released Brain Fly-Through, the first segment in the CrashCourse Multi-Sport Concussion Education series. In the film, world mountain bike champion Kate Courtney takes viewers on a journey through the human brain. The film uses state-of-the-art technology from Stanford University’s Neurosurgical Simulation and Virtual Reality Center to conceptualizes an otherwise “invisible” injury.

Using dramatic race footage coupled with Courtney’s own personal concussion experience, the fly-through emphasizes the importance of reporting one’s head injury immediately.

“It was an honor to participate in this CrashCourse production. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to share my personal experiences, with the hope of helping others,” Courtney said.

TeachAids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social venture that creates breakthrough software addressing persistent problems in health education around the world, including HIV/AIDS, concussion, and COVID-19 education. In September 2018, the organization launched the first CrashCourse concussion education film, featuring pro football hall-of-fame inductee Steve Young. Following on that film’s success, TeachAids has collaborated with 17 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic governing bodies, including USA Cycling, to develop an extensive multi-sport concussion education platform.

More than 2.5 million young people suffer a concussion in the United States each year. With proper care, most concussions can heal within 10 days, but the overwhelming majority of students, parents, and coaches are unaware of the latest science about the prevention and treatment of concussions. If not treated properly, a concussion may have lasting physical, emotional, and cognitive effects.

The CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through will be distributed to more than 10,000 schools across the United States via a special partnership with the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education. It will also be used by dozens of CrashCourse partners including the Brain Injury Association of America, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, and the Headway Foundation. The CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through can be accessed online as a standard video, and in virtual reality.