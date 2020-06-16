Winder, Wiles, Hall to line up for Virtual Women’s Tour

Americans Katie Hall (Boels-Dolmans), Tayler Wiles, and national champion Ruth Winder (both Trek-Segafredo) will be lining up for the Škoda V-Women’s Tour, Wednesday.

The three-stage race, hosted on the RGT platform, will take part on virtual renditions of past stages of the Women’s Tour. Like so many other events, the traditional race was impacted by the coronavirus shutdown and was postponed from this month to June 2021.

18 teams from the women’s peloton will participate, with each squad sending three riders into action. North American teams Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank and Rally Cycling will both be racing, alongside the likes of Lotto-Soudal, Boels-Dolmans, and Trek Segafredo.

Each stage will be live-streamed through a number of channels, including Facebook and Youtube. Stages will run June 17 – 19, starting at 19:00 BST / 14:00 EST.

Race organizers are also encouraging the public to take part by riding on the courses to be raced by the pros, suggesting a donation toward Breast Cancer Now and Mind charities for participation. Full details on how to get involved can be found here.

Women’s WorldTour racing will resume August 1.