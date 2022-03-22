Welcome to the evolving VeloNews — Join us on our next chapter

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The VeloNews team is ramping up our coverage as the season begins to unfold, and we want to share some compelling news with you!

Over the last few weeks we’ve made a determined effort to improve the breadth and depth of our reporting, and we hope that you’ve noticed.

We’ve certainly seen an increase in our readership, with traffic up 37 percent year-on-year in March and many new readers visiting us on a daily basis. Thank you to our existing readership and a warm welcome if you’ve just joined us.

Our aims for this year are simple. We want VeloNews to be the first port of call for all race fans and we’re going to focus on European road racing and North American gravel. We’ll always have a passion for domestic racing in the United States, whether it’s on the crit circuit, singletrack, gravel, or the road. And, we want to be a site that caters to every bike racing fan from all over the world. We’ll continue to share stories and empower voices from a diverse background of writers as we expand the site throughout the year.

But we’re not stopping there. We’re also ramping up our tech and training coverage with Lennard Zinn, Hannah Otto (Finchamp), Ben Delaney, Greg Kaplan, Aliya Barnwell and Zach Nehr continuing to bring us the latest insights on the gear the pros are using and how you can get the most out of your own cycling.

And we hope to share more expert analysis pieces from the much-loved and respected writers who have helped make VeloNews the great title that it has become during the last 50 years.

This week we touch down at the cobbled classics in Belgium and France, and we’ll have reports from every major race from Harelbeke to Flanders to Roubaix. We’ll have minute-by-minute news, analysis from our on the ground team of Andrew Hood, Jim Cotton, and Sadhbh O’Shea, as well as our Belgian writer Brecht Decaluwé. Ben Delaney will also be in Europe shooting all the must-see pro bikes and gear from the spring classics.

Continuing this weekend at Gent-Wevelgem, we are committed to having race reports and news from every women’s UCI WorldTour race (that’s more than 70 days of racing in total), along with previews, post-race commentary and much, much more.

Women’s racing and female writers are a fundamental part of our journey. Just as Sadhbh and Betsy Welch bring us consistent coverage of road and off-road racing and culture, we also hope that you’ve enjoyed reading first installments from the likes of Matilda Price, Kate Wagner, Philippa York and Maria David over the last few weeks. We are also proud to feature voices from inside the road and off-road peloton, as with recent columns by Alison Tetrick and Audrey Cordon Ragot.

Our women’s coverage is hugely important to us, and we’re committed to scaling up the number of interviews, news stories, and features as we look ahead to what will be an incredible summer with the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

When it comes to gravel, you can expect us to build on our already trend-setting level of reporting and take it to the next level. We’ll have race reports and stunning photography from dozens of races but Betsy and Ben will also be on the ground, in the dirt so to speak, and racing alongside you. That means more race tech but not just from the high-end pros of this world. We’re going to write relatable stories whether you’re a first-time racer looking for advice or a hardened road warrior looking to cross over. We will share our personal experiences in training, gear and nutrition with you.

At the grand tours – the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana – we’ll ramp up our coverage even further with a blend of all-important news, race reports, results, photography, daily race previews, race tech, podcasts, rider diaries, daily highlights, and commentary from our expert team.

As our audience continues to grow and our coverage expands we’re also providing more value for our VeloNews members. We’ll continue to share with them our most exclusive race content and analysis from our European editorial team, along with group and lab testing like the gravel tire lab test, training plans and explanatory videos from Olympic gold medalist coach Benjamin Sharp, gravel coverage from inside all the big events and many of the cool little ones, too.

What’s more, our members can now access 50 years of content from the VeloNews Archive. We encourage you to join our membership. Your support allows us to cover bike racing around the globe, seven days a week, providing you with insider access to the best sport in the world and all memberships now include six print and digital editions of the award-winning Peloton magazine. If you haven’t joined VeloNews already, please do so today.