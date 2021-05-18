Welcome to Outside+

We’re adding even more cool goodies to your proverbial tote bag.

It’s been nearly a year since we launched our Active Pass digital membership — yep, the one I announced with the ‘forget the tote bag’ line — and in that time we’ve steadily added benefits and perks from our growing family of sister brands.

In the fall we included the entire library of Warren Miller ski films to the $99 annual Active Pass package, and we also introduced the VeloNews Pass, a streamlined $49 annual membership that features a print subscription, industry deals, and the exclusive content you now see each day on Velonews.com.

And today comes the biggest addition of them all. We are introducing Outside+, a newer and enhanced version of our Active Pass membership that packs even more cool stuff into your digital tote bag. You may have seen the news that our parent company recently acquired Outside magazine earlier this year, along with OutsideTV, Peloton magazine, Gaia GPS, and athleteReg.com. We’ve now brought those brands and their services into the membership fold.

If you’re already an Active Pass subscriber, don’t fret — nothing is going away. You just get more perks. And the program is now called Outside+. It’s still $99 for an annual subscription, and it still includes a print VeloNews subscription, access to the exclusive member content on VeloNews.com, and a whole host of perks like detailed training plans, entry to Roll Massif cycling events, discounts on great gear, and more.

We’re just packing more benefits into the full package, called Outside+.

We are still keeping the VeloNews subscription at $49 per year, which includes a personalized feed, an ad-free experience, all our exclusive content, discounts on gear, and a VeloNews magazine subscription.

Let me take you through some of the new highlights in the Outside+ membership.

Outside magazine subscription and exclusive digital content

In addition to your print subscription to VeloNews, Outside+ members get a print subscription to Outside magazine as well.

You get access to all of the exclusive content across our entire network of media brands — and boy are there a lot of them. This includes Backpacker, Yoga Journal, Climbing, SKI, Beta, Clean Eating, Better Nutrition, Oxygen, Women’s Running, Podium Runner, and more. The full video library of Warren Miller ski films is still included.

And we’ve added some additional content here that we didn’t have a year ago:

Online yoga courses from Yoga Journal

Skiing and backpacking video tutorials

Meal plans and recipes from Clean Eating and Better Nutrition

Access all of these by clicking on your member profile and selecting “My Perks,” and then scrolling down to “Events.”

New experiences and event access

We now offer access to Gaia GPS, the leading GPS app to help you explore the backcountry. You will never get lost again on a hiking or backpacking trip with the Gaia GPS app, where you can download and explore detailed maps and use a handy route finder even when you’re offline. I cannot stress how cool Gaia GPS is — it’s a must-have for anyone who enjoys hiking or biking in backcountry areas where there’s no cell coverage.

You still get access and discounts to Roll Massif cycling events, but we’ve added a new free event for members. You can now choose between the June 6 Elephant Rock in Castle Rock, Colorado, or the new Enchanted Circle sportive in Red River, New Mexico on August 28. And members get a 25 percent registration discount for any other Roll Massif event.

Here’s a new perk: A photo package from event photography brand FinisherPix, to commemorate your time at Roll Massif and other events. You can claim your free photos under the “My Perks” dropdown, by selecting “Discounts” and scrolling to FinisherPix, where you can get a redemption code.

And guess what? There are bound to be more benefits launching in the coming weeks and months, as we bring athleteReg.com and OutsideTV into the fold as well. So, stay tuned for more updates on the added perks to Outside+.

The same amazing benefits

Like I said, we are not removing anything from the membership package; we’re just adding onto it. So, your annual membership still includes two free books from VeloPress, such as “The Cyclist’s Training Bible” or “Zinn and the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance.” You still get a 12-month subscription to the Today’s Plan training platform, which lets you set up training plans and track your fitness. You can also select a detailed training plan from their extensive library, and apply it to that event coming up on your calendar.

You still get discounted gear from our partner brands like Giordana apparel and Skratch Labs. And, of course, you get a personalized web feed and an ad-free experience on VeloNews.com. You also get access to those daily news stories, opinion columns, and tech stories that take you inside the sport you love.

I think you’ll agree that the proverbial Outside+ tote bag overflows with great deals, perks, and benefits. This isn’t just a digital paywall, or a magazine subscription. It’s a membership that lets you stoke your passion for the sports and activities you love.

Join Outside+ today.