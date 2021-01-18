Welcome to Aussie Week

Usually this time of year, the international peloton is posing for photos with joeys and koalas, and sprinting under the Australian summer sun at the Santos Tour Down Under, the official season opener for the UCI WorldTour season.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has already reached into 2021, and this year’s Tour Down Under has been called off, along with the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Tour Down Under organizers are pushing on with a domestic version of the event, called the Santos Festival of Cycling, with a weeklong schedule packed with all things two wheels featuring national amateurs and pros. We plan to cover some of the events from this celebration of Australian cycling on our website this week.

And that’s not the only Australian stories we plan to tell. In lieu of the Tour Down Under’s cancelation, we are turning our gaze Down Under for a week of feature stories, interviews, historical analysis, and other content to celebrate Australian cycling. Our editorial team has reached out to top Australian riders from past and present. And we’ve strived to tell the stories that have helped drive Australia to the peak of international cycling.

