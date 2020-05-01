News

Watch the Zwift Redlands Bicycle Classic criterium live

Watch the Redlands Bicycle Classic criterium on Zwift at 9 p.m. Eastern time/6 p.m. Pacific time.

VeloNews fan guide to watching the Redlands Bicycle Classic Criterium

  • Who: Pro/am men’s squads
  • What: A Zwift race over 25 laps of the 1.9km Dolphin Loop for a total of 47.5 kilometers (29.5 miles)
  • When: 9 p.m. Eastern time/6 p.m. Pacific time
  • Organizer: Project Echelon Racing
  • Participants: A smattering of domestic pro teams and Zwift pro/am squads, including L3gion of Los Angeles, Hincapie-Leomo-BMC, Team Skyline, and Indoor Specialists.

