Watch the Zwift Redlands Bicycle Classic criterium live
Watch the Redlands Bicycle Classic criterium on Zwift at 9 p.m. Eastern time/6 p.m. Pacific time.
- Who: Pro/am men’s squads
- What: A Zwift race over 25 laps of the 1.9km Dolphin Loop for a total of 47.5 kilometers (29.5 miles)
- When: 9 p.m. Eastern time/6 p.m. Pacific time
- Organizer: Project Echelon Racing
- Participants: A smattering of domestic pro teams and Zwift pro/am squads, including L3gion of Los Angeles, Hincapie-Leomo-BMC, Team Skyline, and Indoor Specialists.