Wahoo unveils sports science facility in Boulder

Wahoo has been steadily growing over the years, unveiling a string of popular trainers, bike computers, pedals, and more.

The next step in creating better products for the Atlanta-based brand is a sports science facility, announced today, in outdoor and fitness hotbed Boulder, Colorado, called the Sports Science Center.

“We’re excited to be launching Wahoo’s new Sports Science Center, which is dedicated to enhancing athletic performance by integrating leading edge sports science with our comprehensive ecosystem of products and services,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia. “It is a big milestone to have a dedicated sports science hub for our team and we’re thrilled to provide continued innovation that enables our athletes to grow, evolve and achieve their goals.”

In addition to physical products, Wahoo has also started offering training and virtual riding through its Wahoo X digital subscription that features training plans from athletes like Ian Boswell through Wahoo SYSTM, as well as a virtual training software, RGT, that competes with the likes of Zwift. Wahoo says the goal of this sports science facility is to help improve its expansive ecosystem of indoor and outdoor training tools.

But the facility is about more than improving products. The center will also be a place for Wahoo’s sports science team to work with professional athletes, who are in no short supply in the Boulder area, to help them train more effectively, getting more out of each workout.

“Our goal at Wahoo Sports Science is to help all of our athletes train with purpose,” said head of Wahoo Sports Science Neal Henderson, who previously was the chief of science at the Wahoo-acquired Sufferfest.

And it’s more than just Henderson at the facility. Henderson is joined by Dr. Ginger Gottschall, director of applied research; Mac Cassin, senior sports scientist; Rupert Harold, operations manager; and Jeff Hoobler, strength and movement specialist.

“We have assembled a fabulous team of knowledgeable, experienced, passionate team members working out of our world-class sports science facility in Boulder and we are excited to continue to help build the better athlete in all of us,” said Henderson.

Through the staff’s varied expertise, the Sports Science Center will be able to research and help athletes with physiology, biomechanics of movement, nutrition, and sport psychology.