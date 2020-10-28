Vuelta a España stage 8: Primož Roglič wins atop Alto de Moncalvillo

Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) launched the winning attack with 800 meters to go — dropping Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the other GC favorites — on the brutally steep final climb on stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

“I always like to win, if there is a small opportunity I take it. It was super hard today and luckily I had to legs. It’s nice to get some time back but most of it it’s nice to win the race,” Roglič said.

This is Roglič 44th professional career win since 2016.

Ineos Grenadiers expended a lot of effort — and riders — in the first half of the stage to keep Richard Carapaz protected.

Roglič had not previously ridden the final climb, and raced by feel, distancing his rivals.

“I did the climb for the first time, I didn’t know it, just what I saw on profile. It was a good opportunity if you want to win, it was more going with the feeling than saying I would go.”

Movistar did the pace-setting through the first 4km on the second climb up to Alto de Moncalvillo. This proved to be disastrous to the teams’s GC hopeful Enric Mas, as he could not hold the wheels of Roglič and Carapaz.

Carapaz was respectful of his biggest challenger saying, “There was a lot of movement today, and Roglič was very strong today, but we are still in the fight. It was a mano-a-mano very beautiful, and that only motivates me, because it makes it even more interesting for the fans and even for us. We have a few days pretty quiet, but you never know what surprises the race can throw up.”

With the stage win and time bonus, Roglič is just 13 seconds back of Carapaz, slotting into second place overall. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) moves into third, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is now in fourth, and Enric Mas (Movistar Team) is in fifth. Mas now wears the white jersey of best young rider.

Full report to follow.

