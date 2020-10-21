Vuelta a España stage 2: Marc Soler attacks final descent to take the win
Race leader Primož Roglič finishes in second, pads overall lead with bonus seconds.
Throwing attack after attack, Marc Soler (Movistar) separated himself from the lead group on the final descent, with 13 kilometers of racing remaining in stage 2 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
While Soler has previously won Paris-Nice, this is his first Vuelta a España victory.
“It’s my first win in a grand tour, and I am very, very happy. Everyone on the team deserves this after so much work in such a complicated season. I can only thank everyone on the team and to those who’ve supported me during all this time. I’m very happy. We were racing on home roads, and we were motivated to race here in Navarra.”
George Bennett and Sepp Kuss neutralized Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) main GC rivals on the second day of the truncated Spanish grand tour.
How stage 2 unfolded
Starting under overcast skies, the second day of the Spanish grand tour traveled through Team Movistar’s home region.
By the time the race hit 40 kilometers to go, Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) had again been distanced from the front of the race.
A five-man break which had been away for most of the day was in sight at 33km to go, and caught just 5km later on the rolling hills leading into the day’s final, challenging climb.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was in position to move, at the front with Enric Mas (Movistar), shadowed Roglič.
UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers, and Movistar were en bloc pushing pace at the start of the 12km climb.
Tom Dumolain (Jumbo-Visma) was shed at 7km remaining of the ascent when Luis León Sánchez (Astana) lifted the pace, leaving only Sepp Kuss to protect the overall race leader.
Soler responded to Sánchez’s move, using this as a prelude to his race-winning attack on the descent.
As Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) is shed from the front group, Carapaz and Mas attack, forcing Sepp Kuss in the KOM leader’ jersey to chase.
With the result over the top, Carapaz took over the lead of the climbing competition.
Carapaz, in second overall, commented, “In the end it was a very nervous stage, we had some crosswinds, but thanks to the team, we got through the day without any setbacks. I’m pretty happy with how I am riding because these stages are already decisive, and the Vuelta is only beginning.”
This surge was quickly followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), but the damage by Soler had already been done, as he had escaped over the summit.
The group chased after Soler, but the lead the Spaniard established on the descent remained in the closing kilometers.
Seeing an opportunity to gain valuable bonus seconds for a podium finish, Roglič attacked the chase group in the final 100m, crossing the line in second place.
In explaining the tactics for stage 2, Soler said, “Together with the sport directors we had a plan before the stage, and we wanted to play our cards from the Urbasa climb. We started pulling there, and from there to the finish, things went off just perfectly. Arcas, Imanol, Nelson, and Rojillas set the pace on the flats, and later Carlos was setting tempo on the lower part of the climb, and I tried to keep things going.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:47:04
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:19
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|11
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:58
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01
|13
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|14
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|18
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|20
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01
|21
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01
|22
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|24
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|25
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:15
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:14
|27
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:56
|28
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:34
|29
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:40
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:40
|31
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|8:20
|32
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:20
|33
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|8:20
|34
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:20
|35
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8:20
|36
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:20
|37
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|38
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:20
|39
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:28
|40
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:34
|41
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:34
|42
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:34
|43
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:34
|44
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:34
|45
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|10:34
|46
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10:34
|47
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|10:34
|48
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|12:57
|49
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|12:57
|50
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|15:02
|51
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:26
|52
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:26
|53
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|54
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:26
|55
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:26
|56
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:26
|57
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:26
|58
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|15:26
|59
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:26
|60
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:26
|61
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:26
|62
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|63
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:26
|64
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:26
|65
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:26
|66
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:26
|67
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:26
|68
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|15:26
|69
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:26
|70
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:26
|71
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|72
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15:26
|73
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|15:26
|74
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:26
|75
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:26
|76
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:26
|77
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:26
|78
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:26
|79
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:26
|80
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:26
|81
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:26
|82
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:26
|83
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:26
|84
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:26
|85
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:26
|86
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|15:26
|87
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:07
|88
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:07
|89
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|16:07
|90
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:07
|91
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:07
|92
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:07
|93
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:44
|94
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|95
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|18:44
|96
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|18:44
|97
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|98
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|18:44
|99
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|18:44
|100
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|18:44
|101
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:44
|102
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|103
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:44
|104
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:44
|105
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:44
|106
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|107
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|108
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:44
|109
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|110
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:44
|111
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|18:44
|112
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|18:44
|113
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|18:44
|114
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:44
|115
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|116
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:44
|117
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|118
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|18:44
|119
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|18:44
|120
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:44
|121
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:44
|122
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|18:44
|123
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:44
|124
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|125
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|18:44
|126
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|127
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|128
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|129
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:44
|130
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:44
|131
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|132
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:44
|133
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:44
|134
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|18:44
|135
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:44
|136
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:44
|137
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:44
|138
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|139
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|140
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|141
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:44
|142
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|143
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|144
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|145
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:44
|146
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:44
|147
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:44
|148
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:44
|149
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:44
|150
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:44
|151
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:44
|152
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|18:44
|153
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:03
|154
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|155
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|156
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|157
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|158
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|159
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:23
|160
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|21:23
|161
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:23
|162
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:23
|163
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|21:23
|164
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|21:23
|165
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|21:23
|166
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:23
|167
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:23
|168
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:23
|169
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:23
|170
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|21:23
|171
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:23
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:09:41
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|4
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:17
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:20
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|8
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|12
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49
|14
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:49
|15
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:49
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:30
|19
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:36
|20
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:36
|21
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:03
|22
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:20
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:20
|24
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:29
|25
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|5:29
|26
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:44
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:59
|28
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|29
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:25
|30
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|10:00
|31
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|10:39
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11:06
|33
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|12:23
|34
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|12:46
|35
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:04
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:14
|37
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:01
|38
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:45
|39
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:45
|40
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:58
|41
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|18:04
|42
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:25
|43
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:59
|44
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:13
|45
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:20
|46
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:32
|47
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:32
|48
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:03
|49
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|21:23
|50
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:40
|51
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:43
|52
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:51
|53
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:56
|54
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|22:56
|55
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:56
|56
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|23:30
|57
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|23:37
|58
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:37
|59
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|24:24
|60
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:32
|61
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|25:10
|62
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|25:19
|63
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:19
|64
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:48
|65
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:51
|66
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|25:51
|67
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:51
|68
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:14
|69
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|26:35
|70
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:35
|71
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:35
|72
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:05
|73
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|27:13
|74
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:13
|75
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:13
|76
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27:40
|77
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|28:14
|78
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:41
|79
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:59
|80
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:25
|81
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|29:31
|82
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|29:31
|83
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:31
|84
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:53
|85
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:53
|86
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:53
|87
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|29:53
|88
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:53
|89
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|30:19
|90
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|30:21
|91
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:22
|92
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|30:43
|93
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:43
|94
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:43
|95
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:43
|96
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:43
|97
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:43
|98
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:43
|99
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:43
|100
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:43
|101
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:43
|102
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|30:43
|103
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:43
|104
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:43
|105
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:43
|106
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:43
|107
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:43
|108
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|30:43
|109
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|30:57
|110
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|31:24
|111
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:36
|112
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:16
|113
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|33:18
|114
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:32
|115
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:52
|116
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:55
|117
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|34:01
|118
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:01
|119
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|34:01
|120
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:01
|121
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:01
|122
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|34:01
|123
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:01
|124
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|34:01
|125
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|34:01
|126
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:01
|127
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:01
|128
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:01
|129
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|34:01
|130
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34:01
|131
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:01
|132
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|34:01
|133
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:01
|134
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|34:01
|135
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34:01
|136
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:01
|137
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:01
|138
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|35:02
|139
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:02
|140
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|35:02
|141
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:20
|142
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:37
|143
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:18
|144
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:28
|145
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36:32
|146
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:32
|147
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:40
|148
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:40
|149
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:40
|150
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|37:10
|151
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:10
|152
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|37:10
|153
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|37:10
|154
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:10
|155
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|37:10
|156
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|37:10
|157
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|37:41
|158
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|37:41
|159
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|37:41
|160
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:12
|161
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|38:55
|162
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|39:09
|163
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:11
|164
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|39:49
|165
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:05
|166
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:34
|167
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:44
|168
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:46
|169
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:48
|170
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:53
|171
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:53
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|4
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|25
|5
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|11
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|12
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|13
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|14
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|18
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|20
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|21
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|22
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|24
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|25
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|26
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|27
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|8:09:58
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:29
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:13
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:03
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:12
|6
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:27
|7
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|9:43
|8
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|10:22
|9
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|12:06
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:44
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|12
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:41
|13
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:56
|14
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:15
|15
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:23
|16
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:39
|17
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|23:13
|18
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|25:02
|19
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|20
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|25:34
|21
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:48
|22
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|26:56
|23
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:56
|24
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:42
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|29:14
|26
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:36
|27
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:36
|28
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|30:02
|29
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|30:04
|30
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:26
|31
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:26
|32
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:26
|33
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:26
|34
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:19
|35
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|33:01
|36
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:15
|37
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:35
|38
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|33:44
|39
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:44
|40
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|33:44
|41
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:44
|42
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:44
|43
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:44
|44
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|33:44
|45
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:44
|46
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:44
|47
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|34:45
|48
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:03
|49
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:20
|50
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:15
|51
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:23
|52
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:23
|53
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|36:53
|54
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|36:53
|55
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|37:24
|56
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:55
|57
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:52
|58
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:36
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|3
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|8
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|9
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|11
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|14
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|17
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|18
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|19
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|20
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:30:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:36
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|11:09
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:41
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:24
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:19
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:31
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:45
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:16
|11
|CCC Team
|42:27
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:30
|13
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:22
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49:55
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:25
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:34
|17
|EF Pro Cycling
|55:53
|18
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00:51
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:12
|20
|Team Sunweb
|1:15:05
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:00
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:21:31
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.