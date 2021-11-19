VN ticker: Yana Seel takes top role at Lotto Soudal, Hagens Berman Axeon closes roster

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Yana Seel becomes chief business officer at Lotto Soudal after three years at Astana

Yana Seel will step into top management at Lotto Soudal next season.

Seel, 37, will become chief business officer at the Belgian team after spending the past three years as managing director at Astana-Premier Tech.

Seel, a Kazakhstan-born Belgian, became the first female MD in the WorldTour when she took up her role at Astana. She will now take on a brand new business development, marketing, communication and finance position at Lotto Soudal men’s, women’s, and U23 teams.

“In this management position – which mainly consists of three pillars – Yana will always report directly to me. The most important pillar is business development and marketing: Yana will take the lead on everything related to attracting and retaining sponsors,” said team CEO John Lelangue.

“I am convinced that Yana will be an important asset to the team and that way, we keep building the long-term future.”

Seel was credited with playing a major part in bringing in Premier Tech as sponsor at Astana. Her arrival will be part of a wider management shake-up at Lotto Soudal that includes the departure of longtime director Marc Sergeant and the hiring of Cherie Pridham, formerly of Israel Start-Up Nation.

“Even though I was born in Kazakhstan, I primarily feel Belgian. So Lotto Soudal kind of feels like coming home,” she said.

Hagens Berman Axeon closes roster with signing of Toby Perry

Hagens Berman Axeon has closed its books with a 13-rider roster for 2022.

British talent Toby Perry marks the last of six new names set to join the U.S.-based development squad next year. Perry comes to the team after a breakout season in Spain while racing for Equipo La Tova-Asesoría Almudéva.

Team director Axel Merckx hopes the 21-year-old Perry will bring experience to a roster that includes six teenage riders.

“Toby is a bit of a more seasoned rider that I hope will bring experience to our fairly young team,” Merckx said. “He’s shown that he is a very strong rider and seems to have found the formula to win, and proved it by winning a few races in Spain. I believe he deserves an opportunity to show himself on the biggest stage and I hope we can give him that.”

The multi-national squad includes four Americans – Michael Garrison, Samuel Janisch, Simon Jones and Matthew Riccitello. Other notable new recruits for 2022 include the Spanish junior champion Iván Romeo and the former Kiwi former junior champ Jack Drage.