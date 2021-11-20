VN ticker: Vivani and Cecchini to marry, nine WorldTour teams set for San Juan

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Elia Vivani and Elena Cecchini to marry

Italy has a new sporting super-couple.

Elia Viviani and Elena Cecchini confirmed Friday they are to be married. The two Italian pros are believed to have been together for the best part of a decade.

“An endless kiss. She said yes,” Viviani wrote on his social media post.

The news comes as a part of a new chapter for Vivani, who will be returning to Ineos Grenadiers in 2022 after previously racing for Team Sky from 2015-2017. The 32-year-old struggled for results on the road during his two years with Team Cofidis, but he did bag the first-ever rainbow jersey in the track world championship elimination race last month.

Former Italian road race champion Ceccini will return for her second season with SD Worx next year. She is 29 years old.

Quick-Step, Ineos, ISN among nine teams set for Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan is set to welcome a record nine WorldTour teams to Argentina next January.

The cancelation of the Tour Colombia, the Tour Down Under and the wider Australian summer of cycling makes the eight-stage Vuelta a San Juan the first major stage race of the year, so increasing the interest from leading teams looking for early racing.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Israel Start-Up Nation, Ineos Grenadiers and Movistar are among the top-flight teams confirmed for the race, which kick-starts the season January 30. Organizers have previously confirmed that Peter Sagan will also be making his debut with ProTeam TotalEnergies.

The UAE Tour will open up the WorldTour on February 20 while the classics get rolling at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the following weekend.

WorldTour teams for Vuelta a San Juan: