VN news ticker: Greg Van Avermaet vows to battle on

Greg Van Avermaet: ‘My body is not finished’

Greg Van Avermaet has vowed to battle on.

Van Avermaet turns 37 next season and has to look back more than two years since his last victory. The grizzled classics veteran knows that class doesn’t disappear however.

“My body is not finished. It cannot disappear completely,” Van Avermaet told Het Nieuwsblad. “You do not go in three months from a rider who does great things in the WorldTour to someone who can no longer keep up.”

Van Avermaet, a former Paris-Roubaix, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem champion, boasts a contract with Ag2r-Citroën through 2023.

After four top-10s in major classics this season, including third in his much-loved Tour of Flanders, Van Avermaet believes there’s still time for one more palmarès-topping score.

“I always dream of winning a classic. I will not continue like Alejandro Valverde until 41 years old, but at least two more years with Ag2r-Citroën,” he said. “I first want to return to my old level.”

Van Avermaet is hoping an extended off-season will see him return to the classics with a fresh wind for his second season at Ag2r alongside long-time wingman Oliver Naesen.

“I needed to do nothing for six weeks,” Van Avermaet said. “In order to completely reset my body and mind, I went for a longer rest period. Remember, last fall’s compressed schedule meant that we only had a short winter. It was time to unplug, both mentally and physically. I find such a season much more difficult than in previous years.”