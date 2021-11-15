Become a Member

News

VN ticker: Thomas reunited with stolen bike, Sagan to debut at San Juan, Dumoulin second in 10km run

Here's the news making headlines for Monday, November 15.

Geraint Thomas reunited with stolen bike

Geraint Thomas has had his bike brought back to him, just three hours after it was stolen.

Thomas had returned from a coffee stop while out on a training ride in Menton, France to find his unique Pinarello Dogma F missing this weekend. No sooner had he returned from a cab ride home, Thomas was reunited with his bike by local officials.

“Look what showed up!” he tweeted along with a photo of himself, his bike, and three police officers Sunday afternoon.

Thomas didn’t tell the story of how the bike was returned to him but praised local officials, writing “Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well.”

The Welshman promised a full account of the short-lived loss on his next “Geraint Thomas Cycling Club” podcast.

Peter Sagan to debut for Team TotalEnergies at Vuelta a San Juan

Peter Sagan is expected to debut for Team TotalEnergies at the Vuelta a San Juan next January.

The Vuelta a San Juan has issued a statement to confirm that Sagan will be on the startline for the weeklong race January 30 in what will be his first competition for his new French team.

Sagan has scored top-10s on 10 occasions in his two previous appearances at San Juan but is yet to taste victory. Will it be third-time lucky for the Slovak this January? It would make for a dream start to his high-profile move to TotalEnergies after five years with Bora-Hansgrohe.

The Vuelta a San Juan will be confirming more headline riders for January’s race in the coming weeks.

With Australia’s Tour Down Under canceled, the Argentinian race is likely to draw a number of top names looking to get the wheels rolling on their 2022 seasons.

Tom Dumoulin second in 10-kilometer running race

Tom Dumoulin raced to second-place at the Groene Loper Run in his hometown Maastricht this weekend.

The Dutchman covered the 10-kilometer course in an impressive 32:38 to finish just 17 seconds back on the winner. His pace of 3.19 min/km (5.20 min/mile) is generally considered excellent for amateur runners.

Adam Yates also pulled on his running shoes this off-season, and last week cracked the three-hour mark at the Barcelona Marathon.

