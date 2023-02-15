VN ticker: Soudal Quick-Step hits 900th win, Arnaud De Lie wants ‘big’ win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Soudal-Quick-Step hits a team milestone of 900 wins

Mauri Vansevenant out-muscled Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) to win on Green Mountain in Wednesday’s final stage at the Tour of Oman.

The victory was just his second as a pro, but it marked an important milestone for his Soudal Quick-Step squad. Dating back to 2003, the win was the 900th in franchise history.

“The fact that I wrote history for Soudal Quick-Step with this 900th win leaves me speechless. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought about this, about being in the spotlight of such an important moment in the history of the team,” he said. “Just riding for the ‘Wolfpack’ is something special to me, and now, to hit this milestone … it’s just amazing.”

Arnaud De Lie: ‘I would like to win a big race’

Arnaud De Lie, right, wants to win bigger races in 2023. (Photo: Peter De Voecht / Photonews)

Arnaud De Lie won nine victories in his debut season with the pros, and is already off to a hot start in 2023.

The 20-year-old Belgian is setting some big markers this spring, and will target such races as Gent-Wevelgem and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

“I do not necessarily want to win more than in 2022, but I do want to win races of a higher level. I am talking about Gent-Wevelgem and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne a lot: two races I am really looking forward to,” De Lie said. “Of course all races are important, even more now we are in ProTour. But it is not because of that, that we will change the way we ride. We want to win every race.”