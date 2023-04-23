VN ticker: Schneider beats Jackson to Pan Am road title, Reusser renews, Gontova joins Roxo Racing, Jumbo-Visma pair out with COVID

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Skylar Schneider beats Alison Jackson to Pan American road title

U.S. rider Skylar Schneider outsprinted Paris-Roubaix champion Alison Jackson to win gold in the women’s road race at the Pan American championships.

The win saw the U.S. women taking their second win in the last week after Amber Neben took victory in the time trial ahead of Chile’s Aranza Villalón.

Schneider found victory from a bunch sprint after seven laps of a fairly flat circuit around Panama City, totaling 102.4km. She took the win by a clear margin over Jackson (Canada) with Catalina Soto (Chile) claiming the bronze.

“I’m so happy, I know Alison with her win in Paris-Roubaix was definitely one to watch. Really, there are so many strong riders from Central and South America, so we had to stay focused and cool and go for the win,” Schneider said afterward.

“We don’t get to race together often, but when we do we try to take advantage of that. It’s a great experience, always, Amber and Lauren have been racing for a long time, so I always learn something when I race with them. It just shows when a team really comes together what you can do.”

COVID-19 rules out Jumbo-Visma pair from Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Jumbo-Visma suffered a big hit to its Liège-Bastogne-Liège chances before the race even started after losing two of its riders to COVID-19 positives.

Sam Oomen and Tosh Van der Sande both tested positive for the virus before the race and would not be able to start.

It left the Dutch squad with just five riders in its lineup with Attila Valter and Tiesj Benoot its key leaders for the fourth monument of the season.

Marlen Reusser extends with SD Worx

Gent-Wevelgem winner Marlen Reusser added one more year to her contract with SD Worx after signing an extension that will see her with the team at least through 2024.

Reusser was a latecomer to professional cycling after picking up the sport while training to become a doctor. Having impressed in her opening seasons, she signed with SD Worx ahead of the 2021 season.

“I am enjoying myself in this team. I am still learning here how to perform better. In the races, we really race as a team, while in the preparation for the races we build that team spirit. It is precisely by always racing as a team that we often make the difference,” Reusser said. “Furthermore, in terms of racing style, I have learned a lot in the last year and a half. It was therefore my wish to continue with Team SD Worx in the important year 2024 for me.

“After the spring I am going to concentrate completely on the time trial. First, there is the Olympic time trial in Paris. Then I will focus on the time trial at the World Championships that will take place in my home country of Switzerland in Zurich in September. Those are going to be two major goals. I am also happy to face those challenges in the time trials with Specialized because I have a very good feeling on those bikes.”

Nadia Gontova joins Roxo Racing

Nadia Gontova, who recently won stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Redlands, California, will join Roxo Racing. (Photo: Roxo Racing/Special to VeloNews)

Roxo Racing, a Texas-based UCI Continental women’s cycling team, confirmed the arrival of Canadian cyclist Nadia Gontova, who recently won stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Redlands, California.

Gontova, soon to complete her degree in Integrated Science at University of British Columbia, competed for UBC’s rowing program before focusing on cycling. Gontova cross-trained on bicycles and quickly moved through the cycling ranks, earning her Category 1 road license in less than a year.

Gontova will start competing in the Roxo Racing kit at the Tour of Gila in Silver City, New Mexico.

“Our DS’s and staff have keen eyes for talent. We watched Nadia ride away from the stacked field on the Oak Glen climb at Redlands,” said Chann McRae, Roxo Racing DS and Managing Partner. “Add to that her phenomenal Zwift racing success, it’s an easy call to give athletes like Nadia a chance to progress toward the top level.”