VN ticker: Roglič to debut in Catalunya ahead of Giro push; Adegeest and Andreasson win 2023 E-worlds

Primož Roglič to debut season in Volta a Catalunya in only race ahead of Giro d’Italia push

Primož Roglič will race just once this spring ahead of his push at the pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia.

Roglič confirmed this week he will race the Volta a Catalunya with Jumbo-Visma before a final Giro tune-up training camp atop Tenerife’s Teide volcano. The Catalan tour March 20-26 will also see Remco Evenepoel on the startline.

“Before the Giro itself, my only race will be in Catalunya,” Roglic told RTV.

“I only raced Catalunya in 2016 and I’m looking forward to going back. This year there’s a lot of climbing and it will be a real test of where I am going on the climbs.”

The Slovenian star – who last raced the Giro when he finished third in 2019 – also confirmed that his rehab is complete after undergoing a bone graft on his battered shoulder.

“I have no problems with my shoulder. It’s working as it should, everything is good, and I’m healthy. I’m well on my back to training with everyone else,” he said.

“So far, everything is going according to plan. I will be ready for the start of the Giro. We’ll see how well I do when I race Catalunya – this will be a real test to show where we are.”

Evenepoel, Roglič and Geraint Thomas headline the startsheet for the Giro, starting May 6.

Loes Adegeest, Bjørn Andreasson win 2023 E racing world championships

Andreassen went early and bossed the men’s race. Image: Zwift

Loes Adegeest and Bjørn Andreasson became the 2023 UCI E-racing world champions Saturday.

FDJ Suez racer and defending champion Adegeest topped the podium in a three-up sprint, with Zoe Langham second and U.S. racer Jacqueline Godbe third.

Andreasson attacked early in the men’s and stayed out solo in the Zwift Glasgow circuit. Jason Osborne, the 2020 E-race world champ now riding for Alpecin-Deceuninck, was second.

“The attack from the start is like my signature move,” Andreasson explained. “I do it a lot. I can get the gap early and nobody really wants to follow at the start.”

Adegeest joined FDJ Suez at the start of this season and is expected to make her debut for the French team at the Omloop Het Nieuwblad next weekend.