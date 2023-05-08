VN ticker: Nizzolo wins Tro Bro Léon; Pidcock, Ferrand-Prévot on MTB high

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Giacomo Nizzolo wins Tro-Bro Léon

Italian ace Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) kicked to victory Sunday at Tro-Bro Léon in western France.

Dubbed the “Little Paris-Roubaix,” the popular one-day race hit out over 27 sectors of gravel, or ribinoù in French.

A group of about 30 riders were still together with 10km to go. Pre-race favorite Arnaud de Lie accelerated in ribinoù sector No. 26, but that attack was countered by one from former cyclo-cross specialist Eddy Finé (Cofidis) and Tiller, who gained a small gap.

The Belgian managed to catch back up with them accompanied by Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroen) and Nils Eekhoff (DSM). Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic) and Nizzolo also joined the front group, before the final section. The rider from Brittany again tried his luck in vain with 3km to go, but Nizzolo triumphed with a sprint finish, just ahead of De Lie.

“Today was a very very special race. I had to ride all day on the front, but the team worked to keep me in a good position until the race exploded with around 70km to go, and then there were only 30 of us,” Nizzolo said. “I was unlucky to get a puncture with 30km to go, so I had to make a big effort to get back, and then I was dropped in a decisive sector, but managed to come back again.

“I really had to suffer today to get the victory, but I’m super happy because when it comes after such an effort it feels even better. Thanks to the team for all their hard work, and let’s enjoy this first victory of the season.”

Tom Pidcock back in winner’s circle in MTB return, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot 2nd

Tom Pidcock won and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was second in mountain bike action over the weekend.

Pidcock’s win comes after his big spring campaign capped by a victory at Strade Bianche. The Olympic mountain bike champion is mixing on some dirt racing this summer to prepare for a title defense in Paris next year.

Both of the Ineos Grenadiers riders will compete in World Cup action this weekend.