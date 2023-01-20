VN ticker: Moscon out of Down Under with broken collarbone; Morton, Padun help Ukrainian refugees

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Gianni Moscon out of Tour Down Under with broken collarbone

Gianni Moscon was the latest casualty of a crash-heavy Tour Down Under on Friday.

The Italian crashed out of stage 3 and didn’t get back on his bike after suffering what his Astana-Qazaqstan team confirmed as a broken collarbone.

“Medical examination confirmed a left collarbone fracture to Gianni Moscon. Our rider will be operated by Dr. Nicolas Chabrel in Calvary Adelaide Hospital,” read a note from the team.

Moscon is one of many banged-up riders emerging from the Aussie Tour after a wet opening prologue saw several riders on the ground. More recent days of racing saw Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) break his pelvis in a crash on stage 1, while Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) also left the race Wednesday with a concussion.

Morton, Padun help Ukrainian refugees receive bikes

EF Education-EasyPost’s Mark Padun and Lachlan Morton are helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland receive bikes.

Last year, Morton rode more than 1000km from Munich, Germany, to the Ukrainian border to show solidarity. He raised more than $300,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

The impact of the ride stayed with them, especially with a group of cyclists who were stuck in Poland, and they wanted to give even more support.

This fall, the pair distributed 13 CAADs from Cannondale to a club of Ukrainian juniors who had to flee their homes, and have been living apart from their families ever since.

