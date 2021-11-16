VN ticker: Liv Racing becomes Liv Racing XStra for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Liv Racing becomes Liv Racing XStra for 2022

Women’s WorldTour team Liv Racing will be known as Liv Racing Xstra next season.

The squad of Lotte Kopecky, Ayesha McGowan and Canadian champ Alison Jackson will see Xstra Digital Storage come on board as partner and shareholder in the new year.

“With this new partnership, the Dutch-based cycling team aims to enter the absolute top of women’s cycling,” read a statement on Liv Racing’s website Monday.

Dutch business Xstra specializes in digital storage and operates from offices throughout Europe. The tech company hopes to bring stability to the ever-precarious business of pro cycling.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I have a great passion for cycling. In recent years, I have followed the rapid development of women’s cycling with great interest,” said Xstra CEO John Rasmussen.

“With this partnership, we not only put Xstra positively on the map, but we, as shareholders, together with the team management, also make an attempt to introduce a new financial structure into cycling. By creating broad financial support, we make the business model behind a cycling team healthier and future-proof.”