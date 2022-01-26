VN ticker: Larry Warbasse debuts, Benoît Cosnefroy zapped by COVID, Santiago Botero fractures leg

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Larry Warbasse debuts, Benoît Cosnefroy tweaks calendar due to COVID case

Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citroën) is adjusting his season debut due to a recent case of COVID-19.

“I was originally supposed to compete in the Mallorca Challenge, but I tested positive for COVID and that forced me to postpone my return to racing,” he said. “That means I am starting with a more classic program first at the Grand Prix Cycliste La Marseillaise and then the Etoile de Bessèges, two races that I have won in the past.”

Joining Cosnefroy will be teammate Larry Warbasse, who debuts his 2022 season at the early French races.

Cosnefroy is hopeful the COVID case will not impact his ambitious spring calendar.

“The winter went very well, I was able to train calmly and lay the foundations for the season,” he said. “Despite this COVID setback, I am approaching my return to racing with a double objective: to refine my preparation and to perform as well as possible. I hope to arrive in March fully fit and able to ride at my best abilities with a good schedule of WorldTour events. The month of April will also be very important with the Ardennes classics.”

Ex-pro Santiago Botero fractured leg in fall in Colombia

Ex-pro Santiago Botero fractured his leg in a fall in Colombia, local media reports.

The former world time trial champion was riding near his home in Medellín when he hit an oil patch and slammed to the ground. Reports indicate he fractured his femur near the coccyx.

The 49-year-old, who retired in 2008, is awaiting word to see if he will require surgery on the injury.