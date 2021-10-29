VN ticker: Koppenbergcross renamed GP Jolien Verschueren, ISN and Lotto Soudal renew riders

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Women’s Koppenbergcross renamed GP Jolien Verschueren

The women’s Koppenbergcross cyclocross race has been renamed the Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren in honor of the Belgian ‘crosser who died this summer.

Jolien Verschueren, who had won the race in 2015 and 2016, died with cancer in July aged 31.

“If she needs to be remembered somewhere, then here,” Erwin Vervecken of event organizer Golazo said. “We’ll make it a nice tribute.”

The men’s and women’s Koppenbergcross opens up the X20 Trofee on Monday. The event has become one of the most popular ‘crosses of the season thanks to its hosting on a Belgian national holiday and its focus on the iconic cobbled climb made famous by the Tour of Flanders.

Steff Cras, Matthew Holmes re-up with Lotto Soudal, Krists Neilands renews with Israel Start-Up Nation through 2023

Lotto Soudal and Israel Start-Up Nation have been pinning down riders for the new year.

Climbing duo Steff Cras and Matthew Holmes have renewed with Lotto-Soudal for one more season, while Krists Neilands has committed to two more years at Israel Start-Up Nation.

Neilands, 27, has been with the team since 2017 after spending one year with Hagens Berman Axeon.

“When Kjell (Carlström) and Rik (Verbrugghe) asked me to meet and discuss my future, I found out that they have some great plans for me at ISN,” Neilands said. “The decision was very simple after that meeting … I feel that ISN is growing every year. I want to be part of this journey for much longer.”

Holmes has become a lead climber at Lotto Soudal after winning on Willunga Hill at the Tour Down Under last winter and bagging third on a stage at the Giro d’Italia later that year. The Brit hopes to get back on track next season after a difficult 2021.

“Overall, I look back on the past two seasons with great pleasure,” Holmes said.

“Maybe this year has not fully gone to plan, but I still won a WorldTour race during my first pro contract. It’s an achievement that I’m still really proud of. On a couple of occasions, I’ve also been close to a grand tour stage win, which really gave me confidence to go and try to win one next year. In my head, I know it’s doable.”