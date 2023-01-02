VN ticker: James Piccoli lands deal for 2023, Spain’s U23 champion facing sanction

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

James Piccoli joins China Glory

Canadian rider James Piccoli revealed he will race with China Glory in 2023.

Piccoli did not see his contract extended with Israel-Premier Tech for this season, and he confirmed over the holidays he will join the Continental-level team on a one-year deal.

“After a little while filled with some challenges I’m really excited to announce that I’ll be racing 2023 with China Glory cycling,” Piccoli wrote on social media. “I’ve enjoyed some time with family and friends over the holidays and the fire is lit again and I’m more motivated than ever to get back to racing and winning this year.

“Thanks again to everyone who is in my corner no matter what. And thank you to those who weren’t for giving me the opportunity to make another comeback.”

Spain’s U23 champion tests positive for EPO, tramadol

Spain’s reigning U23 champion Iñigo González is facing a four-year racing ban after being suspended by the Basque anti-doping agency.

According to Basque TV EITB, he tested positive for EPO and tramadol in anti-doping controls this summer.

The Spanish Club Ciclista Padronés-Cortizo cut ties with the rider.