VN ticker: Israel Start-Up Nation heading ‘home’

Israel Start-Up Nation plans Israeli camp

Israel Start-Up Nation is heading “home” for its first camp on Israeli roads since before the coronavirus pandemic. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will attend, along with the entire staff and riders.

The camp, which opens Friday, will include a reception with the president, rides around Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as social opportunities to meet fans and the next generation of young Israeli riders, team officials said.

Israel, which is now open to foreign tourism, is allowing the fully vaccinated team, riders and staff to visit, which for many of them will be the first opportunity to see the nation.

“As our 2020 Israel camp was unfortunately canceled due to COVID, several of our returning as well as all of our new riders, will be seeing the country for the first time,” said team owner Sylvan Adams. “The format and timing of this camp have changed this year. It is being held a month earlier than in previous years and will be more of a bonding and tourism camp. We wanted to have our team really experience the country, and we found that a December camp placed a lot of stress on our riders to get in a sufficient amount of riding in preparation for the following season.”