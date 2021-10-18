Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN ticker: Ian Garrison confirms departure from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Eros Capecchi retires

Here's what's making headlines on Monday, October 18.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Ian Garrison not staying with Deceunick-Quick-Step

Ian Garrison confirmed Monday he is leaving Deceunick-Quick-Step at the end of this season.

The U.S. rider turned pro with the WorldTour Belgian squad in 202o. Last week, teammate Remco Evenepoel wished him luck in a social media post, and on Monday, Garrison followed up to confirm he is exiting the team.

“I would like to thank [Deceuninck-Quick-Step] for everything,” he wrote. “I enjoyed my time with the Wolfpack.”

The 23-year-old rode three seasons with Hagens Berman Axeon, and joined Quick-Step for the 2020-21 season on a neo-pro contract. He raced last year’s Vuelta a España, and finished third in the final stage of the 2020 Tour de la Provence, which was his first race with the team and his best result in Europe so far.

Garrison did not indicate where he’s going next.

Eros Capecchi retires

Eros Capecchi retires after not being renewed by Bahrain-Victorious. That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who told the Italian daily it was the right time to hang up his cleats.

Capecchi, 35, won a stage at the 2011 Giro d’Italia among his four pro wins. He raced for such teams as Liquigas, Movistar and Quick-Step before joining Bahrain in 2020.

Stay On Topic