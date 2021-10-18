VN ticker: Ian Garrison confirms departure from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Eros Capecchi retires

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Ian Garrison not staying with Deceunick-Quick-Step

Ian Garrison confirmed Monday he is leaving Deceunick-Quick-Step at the end of this season.

The U.S. rider turned pro with the WorldTour Belgian squad in 202o. Last week, teammate Remco Evenepoel wished him luck in a social media post, and on Monday, Garrison followed up to confirm he is exiting the team.

“I would like to thank [Deceuninck-Quick-Step] for everything,” he wrote. “I enjoyed my time with the Wolfpack.”

The 23-year-old rode three seasons with Hagens Berman Axeon, and joined Quick-Step for the 2020-21 season on a neo-pro contract. He raced last year’s Vuelta a España, and finished third in the final stage of the 2020 Tour de la Provence, which was his first race with the team and his best result in Europe so far.

Garrison did not indicate where he’s going next.

Eros Capecchi retires

Eros Capecchi retires after not being renewed by Bahrain-Victorious. That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who told the Italian daily it was the right time to hang up his cleats.

Capecchi, 35, won a stage at the 2011 Giro d’Italia among his four pro wins. He raced for such teams as Liquigas, Movistar and Quick-Step before joining Bahrain in 2020.