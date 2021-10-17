VN ticker: Gianni Moscon suffers cardiac anomalies, Lachlan Morton to race Cape Epic with Kenyan Kenneth Karaya

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Gianni Moscon to be evaluated after cardiac anomalies

Gianni Moscon is being evaluated after experiencing cardiac irregularities in recent training rides.

“Gianni had unjustified and rapid increases in heart rate with the same effort,” Moscon’s doctor, Dr. Roberto Corsetti, told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We are in an investigation phase that should be carried out, without alarmism of any kind.”

The news comes just weeks after the Italian came close to victory at Paris-Roubaix only for a late puncture and crash to derail his ride.

Corsetti suggested Moscon may have a similar issue to that suffered by Elia Viviani earlier this year. Viviani underwent atrial ablation after suffering heart arrhythmia over the winter. He had to spend the best part of a month off the bike after the surgery.

“It may be like Viviani – Moscon must undergo ablation,” Corsetti said. “It is a hypothesis, but not the only one. When we have all the elements available we will decide.”

Moscon is set to move to Astana Qazaqstan next season having raced with Sky/Ineos since 2016.

Lachlan Morton to race Cape Epic with Kenyan Kenneth Karaya

(Photo: EF Education-Nippo)

Lachlan Morton will take on the Cape Epic with Kenyan MTB ace Kenneth Karaya in the next week.

Morton had been set to ride the mountain bike stage race with EF Education-Nippo teammate Alex Howes. However, when the Coloradan broke his finger, Morton needed a new wingman.

Morton made the call to ask Karaya, who races with the AMANI Project, an initiative that works to support African cyclists’ racing ambitions and works to build stronger communities on the continent by encouraging people to cycle.

“I’m familiar with their program and know that they’ve got some great riders looking for racing opportunities,” Morton said. “I figured it was a perfect match and reached out, hoping it would work out.”

Karaya, 25, is one of the leading racers in Kenya, but has rarely competed outside his home country.

“I have never been to such a race,” he said of the seven-day race. “I don’t know what can happen. I don’t know the level of competitors who are going to be there. In Kenya, I dominate the off-road races quite easily, but, you know, Cape Epic is a big, big race. I think it is the Tour de France of mountain biking, so I expect anything, whatever comes.”

“Since I am a guy from the village, I still have the urge to bring back what I get from outside there,” Karaya continued. “With the guys from the village, I want to tell them the stories, tell them they can make it. I want in some way to change our village. I want to change these young riders who want to be cyclists, change their mentality, for a better future.”

Cape Epic starts Sunday.