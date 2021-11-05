VN ticker: Flanders Classics confirms 2022 schedule, Santos Festival to return in new year

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Flanders Classics confirms 2022 schedule

Get your diaries out, because Flanders Classics has confirmed the dates for its series of leading men’s and women’s one-day races.

Classics curtain-raiser Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will kick-start the northern classics 26 February. Flanders Classics’ marquee races Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders fall on consecutive weekends, 27 March and 3 April.

The only major change expected to the traditional calendar of one-day events will be the delay of ASO’s Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes by one week (to April 17) to prevent a clash with French presidential elections. The two cobblestone monuments will swap dates with Amstel Gold Race.

Elsewhere, the WorldTour will open up 20-26 February at the UAE Tour.

😍 We’re so excited to share our spring classic calendar for 2022 with you! 📆 Block the dates in your calendar here 👉 https://t.co/kM6xjTR4jP! 💛 pic.twitter.com/VYCcgTAfKp — Flanders Classics (@FlandersClassic) November 3, 2021

Santos Festival of Cycling confirms January program

There may be no Tour D0wn Under or Cadel Evans Road Race in 2022, but Australia’s summer of cycling isn’t canceled altogether.

The Santos Festival of Cycling confirmed the schedule and dates for its multi-format domestic event Friday. The celebration of all-things cycling will kickstart January 21.

“The dynamic nine-day program will showcase the best of South Australia, offering more than 25 events and will highlight multiple cycling disciplines including road, track, BMX, mountain biking, para-cycling, cyclo-cross, pedal prix and much more,” read a statement from the event organizers.

“This year, the festival of cycling features a new and exciting para-cycling program including three event opportunities to watch and celebrate our Tokyo cycling Paralympians, as well as several other para-cycling races as part of the Festival Village program.”

Like last year, the event will be headlined by a domestic stage race, starting January 27. The 2021 event saw the rise of Luke Plapp, now signed for Ineos Grenadiers, while Sarah Gigante and Luke Durbridge won the GC in the four-day race.