VN ticker: Ex-Zaaf rider Drummond free to race for new team, Bora extends, UCI searches for Esports worlds organizers

Ex-Zaaf rider Michaela Drummond finally cleared to race again

After initially being prevented from racing for her new team, ex-Zaaf rider Michaela Drummond is free to race.

“I can finally race for my new team next week tears of absolute joy! Thank you all for the unbelievable amount of support this past week. Such an incredible cycling community. Spanish fed thanks,” Drummond wrote on social media.

Drummond signed with the Spanish Farto-BTC after the UCI lifted its restrictions on early-season transfers for riders caught up in the demise of the Zaaf team. However, unlike many of her former teammates, she was prevented from racing.

The Spanish federation (RFEC) said it was unable to register her with the team as it risked legal action from Zaaf, despite accusations that the team had failed to pay its riders. She had been due to ride the Vuelta Femenina for the squad but was not allowed to as she was not officially registered with the team.

Another former Zaaf rider, Danielle Di Francesco has found a new home after signing with the Arkéa team and will make her racing debut this weekend.

Title sponsor extends with Bora-Hansgrohe through 2027

BORA will remain the main sponsor of the Raubling-based team until the end of 2027, team officials confirmed Friday.

The German manufacturer of cooktop extractor systems and flex ovens has been active in cycling as the main sponsor of Bora-Hansgrohe since 2015. This joint success story is now being extended ahead of schedule by a further three years.

“When Willi Bruckbauer and his company BORA joined us as our main sponsor in 2015 after already being represented on our sleeve for three years, we had hoped that it would be a successful project for both parties, but there were no certainties. It was a look into the crystal ball,” said team manager Ralph Denk.

“Nine years later, a lot has happened, and we are very proud of what we have achieved together so far. I am very grateful to Willi for undertaking this journey together and for his trust. After our Giro victory, Willi told me at the celebration that he will remain our main sponsor until at least the end of 2027, which of course makes me incredibly proud.”

UCI looking for organizers of the Esports world championships

The UCI has issued a call for tenders to organize the next three Esports world championships, in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

There is a deadline of June 4 for interested candidates with an announcement confirming the 2024 organizer set for July 13.

This year saw the third Esport world championships held on the indoor training platform Zwift. Loes Adegeest won her second women’s title in a row while Bjorn Andreassen took the men’s title.

A new format for the 2023 competition was introduced with athletes competing over three races dubbed the punch, the climb, and the podium. It was all done on a course that was inspired by Scotland, where the UCI’s first “super worlds” will be held later this year.