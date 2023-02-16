Become a Member

VeloNews News
News

VN ticker: eSports worlds on Saturday, Vuelta Femenina to start on Costa Blanca, Marc Hirschi injured

Here's what's making headlines on Thursday, February 16.

eSports worlds contested Saturday

The third UCI Cycling Esports World Championships on Zwift will be contested Saturday.

Some 200 racers from 23 nations take the start line on Zwift’s brand-new Scotland map starting at 6 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. PST

This year, a new racing format will produce exciting viewing, and fierce racing, officials said. The new multi-discipline format features three races — The Punch, The Climb, The Podium — contested within a 75-minute period.

Where to Watch: The race will be broadcast live on Zwift’s YouTube Channel, as well as on GCN’s YouTube Channel.

More details on Vuelta Femenina coming soon

The first edition of La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will start from Costa Blanca, officials confirmed Thursday.

The full route of the race will be presented on February 28th in a ceremony of which more details will be revealed soon.

Teams and riders have been complaining about the lack of course details of the season’s first major stage race, set for May 1-7.

Marc Hirschi out with injury

UAE Team Emirates officials confirmed that Marc Hirschi fractured his arm in a crash Wednesday in stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.

“Unfortunately following a crash on stage 1 of the Volta Algarve Marc Hirschi has been diagnosed with a fractured right radius bone,” officials said. “He will travel home for further medical supervision and is expected to be out for up to eight weeks.”

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

