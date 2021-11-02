VN ticker: Iserbyt wins again, Giro d’Italia route rollout, BikeExchange adds signings

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Eli Iserbyt dominates Koppenbergcross

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third straight victory at the Koppenbergcross in emphatic fashion Monday. The Belgian rider mastered the thick, muddy conditions and the formidable Koppenberg climb that gives the event its name.

Iserbyt crossed the line with a clear 23-second margin over Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) with Lars van der Haar finishing 1:18 back to claim third place. The win is Iserbyt’s eighth of the season and sets him up nicely ahead of his European championships title defense in Drenthe later this week.

“It was very good, I was immediately in my rhythm. It went perfectly, it was a very good day for me,” Iserbyt told Sporza. “I didn’t expect to have such a good day, because I felt it from Overijse [on October 31].

“I tried to ride clear, especially on the cobblestones I was better than Toon, so I made the gap there as well. It was important to stay alert and drive on.”

Giro d’Italia to roll out route details next week

Rather than have one big show to announce the 2022 Giro d’Italia, organizers will roll out route details during the course of a few days.

Giro officials will reveal the opening stages of the “big start” in Budapest and two more road stages during a presentation Wednesday.

After that, officials will confirm stages by categories. All sprint stages will be revealed November 8, with the hilly stages coming the next day, and the mountain stages on November 10.

The “grand finale” will be unveiled November 11 alongside the entire route, officials confirmed Tuesday.

More BikeExchange signings for men’s and women’s squads

After a slow start to the transfer window, BikeExchange has made a flurry of signings in recent weeks for both its men’s and women’s teams.

Dutch all-rounder, and sprint classification winner at the Women’s Tour, Nina Kessler is the latest new addition to the women’s squad after she penned a two-year contract. Meanwhile, U23 Vuelta a Colombia winner Jesús David Peña signed a two-year deal with the men’s program.

“As a teammate, I want to share my experiences on and off the bike, which will hopefully be beneficial for the younger riders,” Kessler said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know my new teammates and making plans with them and the staff for the new season so that we can make it a great successful ride together.”

“I am so excited; I am going to join a WorldTour team which has always been my dream. Doing it with GreenEDGE Cycling, which I have always followed, it makes it even more special. When the opportunity was presented to me, I didn’t hesitate a second and I took it straight away,” Peña said.