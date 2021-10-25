VN ticker: Contador, Ullrich ride Mallorca 312 fondo, Stijn Steels re-ups with Quick-Step

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Alberto Contador, Jan Ullrich, Joseba Beloki, Óscar Freire ride Mallorca 312 fondo

Weekend warriors and grand tour winners bumped shoulders at the leading Mallorca 312 gran fondo this weekend.

Alberto Contador, Jan Ullrich, Joseba Beloki, and Óscar Freire all took part in the annual mass-participation ride through the island’s cycling paradise. The four were acting as ambassadors for the ride, which offers distances of 312, 225, and 167km.

Mallorcan rider Mavi Garcia was also invited to the event in recognition of her securing the Spanish TT and road titles this year.

Although it’s unknown what distance Ullrich and Freire rode, Contador posted his 225km ride to Strava, commenting, “Today I rode the middle distance on the Mallorca 312, spectacular as always!”

No KoMs were taken on the island’s iconic climbs, but Contador did set an average pace of 31.5kph over the relentlessly lumpy parcours.

Beloki rode the full 312km route, completing the arduous 4600-meter ascent circuit in 11 hours of saddle time.

Stijn Steels re-ups with Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Stijn Steels, who joined Deceuninck-Quick-Step in 2020, will continue with the Belgian outfit during 2022 in the team’s 20th season, officials confirmed.

“It’s incredible to be part of this group, of this fantastic squad that just keeps on winning,” he said. “The professionalism is so high, that it makes such a big difference to be a rider here or in another team. Everyone in the team, every staff member, tries to do his job in the best way possible and that gives you extra motivation to keep on performing. That’s the biggest strength here.”