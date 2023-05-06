VN ticker: Chloé Dygert abandons Vuelta Femenina, Maggie Coles-Lyster linked with Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chloé Dygert abandons Vuelta Femenina

Chloé Dygert has abandoned the Vuelta Femenina with two stages to go after her Canyon-SRAM team decided to pull her out.

The Vuelta Femenina was Dygert’s first road race since February 2022 and provided her with the most consecutive days of racing she’s had since 2019. She was initially prevented from racing after lacerating her leg in a crash at the end of 2020, but went on to contract the Epstein Barr Virus and then had surgery for a heart issue.

Despite several long injury and illness lay-offs, the U.S. rider has been well in the mix at the front of the peloton throughout the opening five stages. She played a part in getting Canyon-SRAM close to the win in the team time trial, and then battled with Marianne Vos to try and take the leader’s red jersey.

“Chloé has now raced five hard stages for her welcomed return to racing with the team. Together with our coaching staff, we’ve decided that Chloé won’t take the start for stage six. It will allow Chloé the time to recover and prepare for her next race,” Canyon-SRAM DS Magnus Bäckstedt said.

DS Maggy Bäckstedt: “Chloé has now raced 5 hard stages for her welcomed return to racing with the team. Together with our coaching staff, we’ve decided that Chloé won’t take the start for stage six. It will allow Chloé the time to recover and prepare for her next race.” pic.twitter.com/oNjV6dEo0H — CANYON//SRAM Racing & CANYON//SRAM Generation (@WMNcycling) May 6, 2023

Maggie Coles-Lyster linked with Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Maggie Coles-Lyster looks like she is destined for a move to the Israel-Premier Tech squad after the Canadian champion briefly changed her Instagram bio to list the team as her new squad.

While the change was quickly reverted, possibly after a frantic call from a media officer, Coles-Lyster is now listed as a member of the team on the UCI’s website.

Coles-Lyster was one of the riders that was caught up in the Zaaf debacle and she quit the team last month shortly before heading to Milton, Canada, for the final round of the UCI Nations Cup on the track.

Should her move to Israel-Premier Tech Roland be confirmed, she would be the second ex-Zaaf rider to sign with the team after Lizzie Stannard joined the squad in April.

Grace Brown wins GP du Morbihan

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) demolished her rivals at the GP du Morbihan on Saturday morning, going solo to the finish to take the win by 20 seconds.

Brown attacked the pack with about 40 kilometers to go and never looked back. Despite the best efforts of the AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step squad, the Australian continued to build her lead and had over a minute at one point.

The gap leveled out at around 45 seconds for the final kilometers and dropped down to 20 as Brown made her celebrations across the line.

The final podium spots were fought out in a reduced bunch sprint with Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) taking second and Dominika Wlodaraczyk (Mat Atom Deweloper Wroclaw) rounding out the podium.