VN ticker: Egan Bernal celebrates second chance a year after crash, Lifeplus-Wahoo unveils new roster

Egan Bernal celebrates second chance a year after crash

Egan Bernal has marked the one-year anniversary since he suffered a horrific training crash that almost ended his career.

Bernal collided with the back of a bus during a training ride in his native Colombia, suffering a litany of injuries that included a fractured spine, femur, and kneecap.

The 26-year-old, who returned to racing at the Tour of Denmark last year, is currently racing the Vuelta a San Juan. He posted an update on his social media, marking the anniversary of the incident and celebrating his second chance at life.

“One year after God gave me a second chance. I’m still here motivated, eager to be the best, and enjoying every second,” he wrote. “But most of all grateful for life and the people who have made this possible.”

Lifeplus-Wahoo unveils 12-rider roster

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Lifeplus-Wahoo squad over the last two months after its primary sponsor Le Col had to pull out.

With new backer Lifeplus on board, the team has been able to move full steam ahead and it has announced its new line-up for the 2023 season. Just five of its original 2023 team remains following the financial issues — and only two from its 2022 roster — with Eluned King, and April Tacey staying on board from last year and Ella Harris, Ella Wyllie, and Babette Van Der Wolf the only three of the team’s initial signings still set to join.

Also joining the team are Typhanie Laurence, Maddie Leech, Masha Novolodskaya, Kate Richardson, Kaja Rysz, Karin Sӧderqvist, and Margaux Vigié.

As well as confirming its roster for this season, the team confirmed it had financial backing through 2024.

“We have gathered a young but talented team, determined to take the next step in their development. Having secured automatic Women’s World Tour invitations, due to our fantastic 2022 season, we can be focused on the race calendar that is ahead of us,” team manager Tom Varney said.