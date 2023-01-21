VN ticker: Alberto Bettiol’s fine reduced, Spanish rider dies after 24 years in coma

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Commissaires trim Bettiol fine by half

Alberto Bettiol saw his fine and points penalty slashed by half overnight by the commissaires at the Santos Tour Down Under.

The Italian was initially fined 2000 Swiss franc and penalized by 100 UCI points during a tantrum during the second stage when he tossed water bottles and gesticulated at TV cameras.

Bettiol was suffering cramps, and was gapped out of the leading group to cede the leader’s jersey.

The race jury cited the following rule: “UCI Regulation 2.12.007.8.2.2 Assault, intimidation, insult, improper conduct or behavior that is indecent, directed at TV motorbike.”

The commissaires later reduced that fine to 1000CHF, and more importantly to 50 UCI points.

EF Education-EasyPost will be pleased. With teams scrambling to earn points in the ongoing relegation/promotion battle, every point counts.

Spanish rider dies after 24 years in a coma

A Spanish rider died overnight in Spain after being in a coma for 24 years.

Raúl García Álvarez was an up-and-coming rider when he crashed into ravine during the Vuelta Ciclista a la Sierra Norte de Madrid in 1998. He was only 17 at the time of the crash.

Family members continued to care for him, and he spent the next 24 years in a coma, and he died overnight, family members confirmed.