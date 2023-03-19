VN ticker: Adam Hansen new CPA president, IPT lights up Rwanda, Nibali to race Cape Epic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Ex-pro Adam Hansen is the new president of the rider’s group CPA.

The 41-year-old Australian won what was the group’s first electronic election this week, and will take over from Gianni Bugno for three terms.

Hansen founded and led the Australian professional association, and becomes the first CPA president born outside Europe.

“I thank Gianni for the work he has done and promise to do my utmost to further elevate the figure of the professional racer, as I have done in my home country since 2019. Race safety along with the other issues that the riders have reported to me will be the first topics I want to work on with the board of directors,” Hansen said. “The riders had asked to be able to vote remotely and individually, I am happy they did so from all over the world.

“I ask them for more and more participation in the life of the association. It will be an honor for me to represent them, but the CPA is the riders’ association, so they must be the ones to dictate the line.”

Israel Premier Tech helps light up cyclists’ homes in Africa

Students check out the recent inaugural of a pump track in Rwanda. (Photo: IPT)

Israel Premier Tech and its “Field of Dreams” program is helping local cyclists in Rwanda receive electricity via solar panels.

Team officials said the young athletes who participate in the cycling program at the team’s new Field of Dreams in Bugasera, Rwanda, will be receiving electricity from solar panels.

In a partnership named Ignite Power, youth who participate in the bike center’s activities will see advanced solar systems installed in their homes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Israel-Premier Tech and its Field of Dreams project in Rwanda,” said Peter Feinberg, a board member of Ignite Power. “This collaboration reflects Ignite’s commitment to empowering the people who need it most with access to reliable, clean energy to transform their lives. By deploying these systems, we enhance education and economic development, reduce fire and health hazards, and create a more sustainable future for all.”

More than 20 homes have already been connected to electricity, and the project home to connect at least 200 homes by the end of the year.

The latest efforts are part of a larger project that also includes a cycling center and track that recently debuted in Rwanda to promote cycling there ahead of the 2025 world cycling championships.

Vincenzo Nibali to race Cape Epic

Ex-pro Vincenzo Nibali is set to tackle the Absa Cape Epic this month.

The 2023 Absa Cape Epic is set for March 19-26 and will tackle 658km and more than 15,000 meters of climbing in eight days of racing across Africa.

Nibali is now an ambassador for Q36.5, and will be showing off some of the gear.

“As an ambassador for Q36.5, the goal for this project is to test their materials, to put them under stress, in extreme conditions such as racing in high temperatures,” he said. “But also in dusty, muddy, dirty conditions, and to test the durability of the materials, the consistency, breathability, and all the fundamental factors that are required to produce high-performance clothing.”

Last year, Lukas Baum and Georg Egger won for Speed Company Racing.