VN Podcast: Rewatching the Tour of Flanders

On this week's episode we rewatch three editions of the Tour of Flanders and take a deep dive into the strategy, winners, and storylines behind each win.

It’s Flanders week here on The VeloNews Podcast. And even though Belgium’s biggest race is on hold (like the rest of the sport), we are taking a deep dive into our three favorite recent editions of the Tour of Flanders.

Andrew Hood, James Startt, and Fred Dreier examine the Tours of Flanders from 2015, 2016, and 2019, and examine the tactical decisions and storylines from each race. How did Alexander Kristoff, Peter Sagan, and Alberto Bettiol win these respective editions? What did each edition tell us about the Flanders course design? How did the marquee riders approach the course differently? What are our favorite moments from these editions?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.