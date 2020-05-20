VN Podcast: Is Chris Froome leaving Ineos? Keegan Swenson on Everesting

Chris Froome could be looking to depart Team Ineos. The news broke last week on cyclingnews.com and immediately caused ripples throughout pro cycling.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss this story, its origins, and the implications it has on the sport. Is Froome really going to depart Team Ineos, or is this news being floated out there for some other reason? We analyze and give our educated opinions on the biggest story of last week.

Then, continuing on our discussions around the Giro d’Italia, we examine Marco Pantani and his posthumous reputation in Italy and in pro cycling. While other riders from the EPO era have seen their reputations tarnished, Pantani’s legacy has attained godlike status in Italian cycling.

Then, we catch up with U.S. MTB champion Keegan Swenson, who last week broke Phil Gaimon’s world record for Everesting. We hear all about Swenson’s painful feat, and discuss what the future holds for this bizarre cycling challenge.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Podcast.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Roll Massif, organizer of eight iconic cycling events in Colorado. Right now listeners of the podcast can get 15 percent off event entry by going to rollmassif.com and using the code Velonews15 at checkout.