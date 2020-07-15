VN Podcast: Analyzing the Froome transfer; Magnus Sheffield interview

It’s official: Chris Froome is leaving Team Ineos to join Israel Start-Up Nation for 2021 and the foreseeable future. This blockbuster transfer is one of the biggest in pro cycling’s recent history, and on this week’s episode we examine every angle of the move.

Andrew Hood and James Startt join the podcast to discuss the Froome news. What does Froome’s decision mean for his legacy and the legacy of Team Sky/Ineos? How does the move impact Israel Start-Up Nation’s ambitions within the WorldTour? And what are the other historical transfers of this nature in cycling’s history?

And, do we think that Chris Froome will win his record-tying fifth Tour?

Magnus Sheffield, after pulling on the front for miles to set up Simmons, wins the sprint for third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Then, we catch up with rising American star Magnus Sheffield, who won bronze at the 2019 UCI junior men’s road world championships. This year was supposed to be Sheffield’s big season on the domestic and international stage, and the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined him. What impact will the shutdown have on the country’s system for developing young talent like Sheffield?

