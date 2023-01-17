VN news ticker: ZIeL Concept Store and National Cycling League (NCL) partner, Juan Pedro Lopez fractures collarbone

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

NCL + ZleL partner for as Miami Nights HQ and fan base

The soon-to-launch National Cycling League (NCL) announced that it has selected ZIeL Concept store, a Miami cycling resource and lifestyle community store, as the official fan headquarters and club house for the Miami Nights Cycling Club.

The two companies will collaborate on a range of initiatives and experiences around the showcasing of professional and amateur cycling as a sport and cycling culture in general. ZIeL offers South Florida cyclists a cycling club, professional bike servicing, in a modern sophisticated environment curated with the best professional cycling and lifestyle products.

“With the city of Miami Beach, being our inaugural NCL race city, collaborating with the ZIeL Concept Store community was a perfect fit,” said Paris Wallace, NCL founder and CEO. “We were looking for a local partner for our base of operations for the Miami Nights CC, who shared our values of building a diverse & inclusive cycling culture ZIeL, as the preeminent hub for the professional, amateur and casual cycling enthusiasts’ community in Miami matched up perfectly with our goals.”

ZIeL will support NCL riders and fans as the Headquarters for the NCL Miami Beach race and year-round as the club house for Miami’s NCL team, the Miami Nights CC. Leading up to NCL’s April race in Miami Beach and throughout the 2023 Miami Nights’ season, cyclists and fans will be invited to ZIeL for group riders, clinics, and special events.

Juan Pedro Lopez crashes in training ride

Trek-Segafredo’s Juan Pedro Lopez has crashed in a training ride in Spain.

The team reported that the 25-year-old Spaniard will undergo surgery for a left collarbone fracture on Wednesday, January 18.