VN news ticker: Zdenek Štybar returns to training, Thibaut Pinot still nursing back injuries

Zdenek Štybar returns to training after heart ablation surgery

Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) has been cleared to restart his training after undergoing a heart ablation procedure.

The Czech veteran was ruled out of the Tour of Flanders at the start of this month after receiving surgery for a heart rhythm problem. Some two weeks after surgery, the 35-year-old has been given the green light to return to the bike after a follow-up check-up Friday.

“I’m happy to be able to restart training again after a rest period at home with my family,” Štybar said. “I will now work towards the second part of the season, with my main goals being the Olympic Games, the world championships and the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix. I would like to thank the Deceuninck-Quick-Step medical team and Professor Brugada for looking after me, as well as all those who have sent me good wishes in recent weeks.”

Thibaut Pinot still nursing back injuries, Giro d’Italia start still in doubt

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is still suffering from nagging back problems sustained in a fall at the start of last summer’s Tour de France. The Frenchman fell heavily on the opening stage of the Tour last August, and some eight months later, the injuries he sustained are putting his plans to race the Giro d’Italia next month in doubt.

Pinot struggled through the Tour as he nursed the back problem, and a few months later, was forced to quit the Vuelta a España as the injury persisted.

With the hangover of the Tour de France crash still not abating, Pinot’s plan to start the Giro in May will be subject to how he fares at next week’s Tour of the Alps.

“Physically, I’m fine, I feel good. In terms of the back, we are still in the recovery phase but I am optimistic for the future,” Pinot told l’Equipe. “In training, it’s fine, but we know that nothing replaces racing to stimulate the body, with nervousness and tension. This is why I remain cautious. The real answer will be the race and the Tour of the Alps (April 19-23), where I’m not going to think about the result ( he won it in 2018 ) but to test myself and see if it gets better.”

“I am scheduled for the Giro but I will only go if I am at 100 percent,” he continued. “At 95 percent, I will not go, that’s for sure because it is the most difficult event and I don’t want to relive the last Tour de France and the Vuelta. We will take stock after the Tour of the Alps.”

Groupama-FDJ is sending its sprinter Arnaud Demare to the Tour this year, meaning that the Vuelta may be Pinot’s best chance of seeing grand tour racing if he is unable to start the Giro, beginning May 8.